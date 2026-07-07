2-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car while in care of babysitter, Florida police say

A 2-year-old girl has died after being left in a hot minivan while in the care of a babysitter, police in Florida said.

Officers found the little girl when they responded to a home around 1:35 p.m. Sunday in Hallandale Beach, about 20 miles north of Miami, Hallandale Beach police said.

The heat index – what the temperature it feels like with humidity – soared to 101 degrees on Sunday in Hallandale Beach.

The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital and later declared dead, authorities said.

It's not clear how long she was in the car. Police said prosecutors are reviewing the case and "no charging decision has been made at this time."

"This is a heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts are with the child's family, and everyone affected by this tragedy," the Hallandale Beach Police Department said in a statement. "We also want to use this moment to remind every parent, guardian, and caregiver in our community: Always check the back seat before locking your vehicle and walking away."

This is at least the 10th child to die in a hot car in the U.S. this year, according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org. Last year, at least 37 children died in hot cars across the country, KidsAndCars.org said.

Click here for what to know to keep your children safe from hot car dangers.

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