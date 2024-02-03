2 women found slain in similar manner near each other in Indianapolis: Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating the homicides of two women who were found slain in a similar manner near each other just days apart.

Indianapolis Interim Police Chief Christopher Bailey said they have not determined if the two deaths are connected but that there are "similarities in these two cases."

"We're here out of an abundance of caution to share information with the community that we can share and ask for information that will help move these investigations forward," Bailey said at a press briefing on Friday.

The body of the first victim -- Shannon Lassere -- was found on Saturday, Jan. 27, on the city's far east side, police said. The body of the second -- Marianne Weis -- was found five days later about 150 yards away, police said.

"Both victims either lived in or had strong connections to this area on the far east side," Capt. Roger Spurgeon told reporters during the briefing. "Both victims were killed in a similar manner. Both victims were white females in their 50s."

Police did not provide any details on how the women were killed or on any possible suspect or suspects in the cases.

"There's certain pieces of the investigation that just can't talk about right now to make sure we protect the integrity investigation," Bailey said.

Police are working with the Indianapolis Marion County Forensic Service Agency to identify any forensic evidence from the scenes, Spurgeon said. They are also asking people in the area to review their cameras for anything suspicious or unusual.

"We don't know if these crimes are connected at this point and that's why we're asking for the public's help," Spurgeon said. "If you have any info on these victims or know where they have been in the days before their death, we want to know. If you have cameras in the area that caught something suspicious, we want to know."

The police department said it is increasing patrols in the area and detectives will be canvassing the neighborhood in the coming days. Bailey advised residents to be alert in the area.

"Report suspicious behavior, be with somebody and call 911 if something just doesn't feel right or you fear for your safety," he said.

The interim chief said they are in the early stages of the investigation and police are working to bring closure to the victims' families.

"I can't imagine the loss that these families feel right now when their loved ones were taken away from them in this manner and that's why we're here," he said.

Lassere's children were left reeling by their mother's killing.

