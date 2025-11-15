2 Tennessee law enforcement officers injured in crash

(MARYVILLE, Tenn.) -- Two law enforcement officers were injured in a crash during an "executive protection mission" in Maryville, Tennessee, officials said.

The incident occurred Friday evening south of Knoxville on East Lamar Alexander Parkway at Merritt Road in Maryville, according to a statement from the Maryville City Government.

An officer in the Maryville Police Department's motor unit was involved in a crash with a state trooper "during an executive protection mission involving multiple law enforcement agencies," Maryville officials said.

Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment. One officer is in critical condition, according to Maryville officials, who did not provide further information on the injuries the officer suffered in the crash.

"We ask everyone to keep the officer, family and the medical staff in your prayers," Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said in a statement. "All of us at the Maryville Police Department appreciate the concern and outpouring of support from this incredible community."

City officials said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

