2 Pennsylvania state troopers wounded, suspect dead after chase leads to exchange of gunfire: Police

(FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.) -- Two state troopers were wounded in a shooting and the suspect was killed after a car chase ended in an exchange of gunfire in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

Both of the troopers were rushed to the hospital. One is in critical condition and the other is in serious condition, according to authorities.

The troopers were responding to a reported retail theft at Dicks Sporting Goods in Chambersburg shortly after 6 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

The suspects in the theft fled the store, traveling toward nearby Interstate 81 and were pursued by the troopers, who eventually used spike strips to stop the vehicle, according to state police.

When the vehicle came to a stop off the road, two female suspects followed orders and got out of the vehicle to be taken into custody, state police said.

The male suspect, however, began shooting at troopers, authorities said, striking two of them. The troopers fired back, fatally wounding the suspect.

Authorities haven't released the identities of the troopers who were wounded or the suspected shooter.

State police and the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

Franklin County, which is located in south-central Pennsylvania, is home to 155,000 residents and its county seat is Chambersburg.

In a statement on social media, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he was praying for the officers.

"Pennsylvania’s law enforcement officers are the very best of us — running towards danger every day to keep our communities safe," Shapiro said.

