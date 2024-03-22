2 killed, multiple injured after school bus bringing Pre-K students back from zoo trip crashes

TEXAS — At least two people are dead and multiple are injured after a school bus crash in Bastrop County, Texas, according to our affiliate CBS News.

The school bus was transporting more than three dozen prekindergarten students back from a field trip to the Bastrop Zoo.

Just before 4 p.m. EST, a school bus, a concrete truck, and a third vehicle crashed on State Highway 21, according to CBS News.

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services posted on social media that it was responding to a bus rollover with more than 40 patients.

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services posted on social media that it was responding to a bus rollover with more than 40 patients.

Mutual Aid in Bastrop County 2751 W SH 21 (14:17 x-street Caldwell Rd) Bus rollover with greater than 40 patients involved. Avoid the area. Expect closures for a large amount of 1st responders working the scene. More information to follow.

State officials said multiple patients were airlifted to area hospitals.

The bus was carrying 44 Tom Green Elementary School Pre-K students and 11 adults, according to CBS News.

No further details are immediately available.

