2 killed inside dorm at Colorado university; suspect in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two shooting deaths at the University of Colorado’s campus in Colorado Springs Friday morning are being investigated as a double homicide, police said.

Colorado Springs Police identified the suspect Monday afternoon as 25-year-old Nicholas Jordan of Detroit, Michigan, according to CBS affiliate KKTV in Colorado.

Two people, one a student, were found dead inside a dorm.

Police first responded to the university at 5:59 a.m. Feb. 16 after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area of Crestone House, one of the dormitories, KKTV reports.

Officers found the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 20s. Over the weekend, the two were identified as 24-year-old UCCS senior Samuel Knopp and 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery, who did not attend the school.

Detectives have stated since early into the investigation that there was every indication this was an isolated incident, and there was no greater threat to the campus

UCCS officials shared a statement with students Sunday after the victims were identified. Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet’s office shared it with KKTV, saying, in part:

The Colorado Springs Police Department has officially released the names of those who were taken from us in the shooting on our campus early Friday morning. I am including that announcement in full below. As we mourn the loss of Samuel Knopp and Celie Montgomery, my hope is that we will come together as a community, support one another and share in our grief. Please remember that you are not alone. Sam was a senior studying music and a beloved member of the Visual and Performing Arts department. He was an accomplished guitar player and an extremely talented musician. Celie, although she was not a student, will be mourned by our campus community. It is important to me that our community understands that CSPD has said that investigative efforts so far continue to indicate this is an isolated incident between parties that were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university.

UCCS officials said classes and regular activities are canceled Monday, but they plan to have the campus open to offer several events for students, faculty and staff.

