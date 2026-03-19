19-year-old Mexican immigrant dies in ICE custody this week, agency says

(MOORE HAVEN, Fla.) -- A 19-year-old Mexican immigrant died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody this week, according to a notice sent to lawmakers.

Royer Perez-Jimenez, 19, died March 16 at the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, Florida, according to the notice from ICE that was reviewed by ABC News.

Perez-Jimenez is the 44th person to die in ICE custody during the second Trump administration, according to lawmakers.

"He died of a presumed suicide; however, the official cause of his death remains under investigation," ICE stated.

In the notice, ICE said the 19-year-old entered the United States from Mexico on Feb. 19, 2022, and was granted voluntary return. On an unknown date, according to ICE, he reentered the U.S.

The notice said Perez-Jimenez was arrested in Florida and charged with felony fraud for impersonation and misdemeanor resisting an officer. ABC News has not verified this claim from the Department of Homeland Security.

"ICE placed an immigration detainer on him that same day, and he was transferred into ICE custody on February 21, 2026," the agency said in the notice.

ABC News reached out to DHS for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.