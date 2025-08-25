14-year-old arrested in shooting that sparked panic at Kentucky high school football game

(NEW YORK) -- A 14-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly sparked panic by opening fire near a high school football game in Kentucky, causing players to run off the field to seek cover, according to police.

The shooting in Mayfield, Kentucky, erupted during the fourth quarter of the annual "Battle of the Birds" football game between Mayfield and Graves high schools, authorities said.

A livestream video taken by the Red Helmet Sports Network captured the sound of multiple shots being fired and the panic that ensued, as players ran off the field at Mayfield's War Memorial Stadium and sought cover while spectators in the stands appeared to duck and look around to see where the shots were coming from.

On Sunday, the Mayfield Police Department announced that a 14-year-old boy from Fulton, Kentucky, had been arrested in the shooting that occurred in the parking lot of War Memorial Stadium and left an 18-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

The victim, identified as Jordan Riley of Farmington, Kentucky, was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital, where he was in stable condition on Sunday, according to the Mayfield police.

"The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred following a physical altercation between the victim and another juvenile, during which the suspect discharged his weapon," the Mayfield police said in a statement.

The teen suspect was charged with first-degree assault and was being held on Sunday at a juvenile detention center, according to police.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, and police urged anyone who witnessed the crime or has information about it to contact the Mayfield Police Department.

The Kentucky State Police, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.

