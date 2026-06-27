12-year-old injured by bison at Yellowstone National Park

(NEW YORK) -- A child visiting Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming was injured by a bison on Friday, according to park officials.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. local time near Mud Volcano, just north of Fishing Bridge.

The 12-year-old visitor was transported by emergency medical personnel to a nearby hospital, according to a release from Yellowstone National Park, which did not detail the extent of the injuries.

No further details on the encounter were released. The incident remains under investigation.

Park officials warned that the wildlife in Yellowstone, including bison, can be dangerous and become aggressive if people "do not respect their space."

"Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal," the park said. "They are unpredictable, can run three times faster than humans and will defend their space when threatened."

Last year, park officials reported two separate incidents of a person being gored by a bison in Yellowstone after approaching it too closely.

There were two reported incidents of a person injured by a bison in 2024 and one in 2023, park officials said.

Park goers are advised to stay at least 25 yards away from all large animals -- including bison, as well as elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes -- and at least 100 yards away from bears, wolves and cougars.



"If wildlife approach you, move away to maintain the required distance," the park said. "Never approach, touch, feed or crowd wildlife, even if an animal appears calm."

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