10 most interesting teams in free agency: Chiefs, Bears, Vikings & more | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab are back and taking a look at all things free agency, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs who have several key free agents hitting the market including guard Trey Smith. Then the guys discuss the Buffalo Bills’ need for an elite WR1 to pair with the MVP talent of quarterback Josh Allen and the what the New Orleans Saints should do with QB Derek Carr and their salary cap.

They spend the back half of the episode counting down the top 10 most interesting teams in free agency, discussing the Los Angeles Rams and the Matthew Stafford trade rumors, whether the Pittsburgh Steelers can put up with the circus that surrounds Aaron Rodgers and the Washington Commanders plans to build around Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.

(2:30) - Chiefs have some big decisions to make

(18:40) - Do the Bills need to find a WR?

(25:40) - Can the Saints finally hit the reset button?

(34:15) - Top 10 free agency teams: 10-6

(49:45) - Top 10 free agency teams: 5-1

