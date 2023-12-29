10 keys to winning your Week 17 fantasy football matchup

Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri will use this space to deliver his keys to victory every week of the 2023 NFL season.

Finding No. 1: The best RB spot of the week belongs to D’Andre Swift

A few weeks ago, there were concerns around Swift’s role in the Eagles offense. He played just 46% of the snaps from Week 13 to 14. But this was due to a few blowout game scripts and an injury late in one of those games. The past two weeks have been closer games, and with that Swift’s role has returned to being strong. He’s earned 20 opportunities in back-to-back weeks while playing 60% of the snaps during this time.

The strong usage, and solid production, should continue this week at home against the Cardinals. Arizona allows the second-most production to opposing RBs this season. The Eagles are now 11-point favorites in this game, with starting RBs in similar spots this year averaging over 15 fantasy points.

Finding No. 2: The sketchy RB spot of the week belongs to Gus Edwards

Week 16 was the first game for the Ravens since teammate Keaton Mitchell went down with a season-ending injury. Mitchell was beginning to steal snaps and touches from Edwards. In Week 16, Gus put up a solid 13.5 fantasy points while producing 70 total yards. Despite playing less snaps than Justice Hill, Edwards still commanded the high-value red-zone snaps.

But this week he’ll face the Dolphins' No. 2-ranked run defense. Miami has allowed the fewest rushing production in the past two months. They held Tony Pollard to just 38 scoreless yards last week, and have allowed only 2.7 yards per carry the past month to opposing backfields. Edwards is a sketchy option for championship week.

Finding No. 3: The Pick-up-and-Play of the week is Chigoziem Okonkwo

Okonkwo has been heating up as of late. He’s coming off his best game of the year in Week 16, when he caught all six of his targets for 63 yards and a score. Since Week 12, Chig has earned nearly 20% of the Titans' targets.

This week he faces the Texans. Athletic TEs have had their way with the Houston linebackers this season and Okonkwo has elite speed and great burst. The Texans allow the third-most production to TEs this year, so you can start Okonkwo if you need to.

Finding No. 4: The Las Vegas Raiders are a championship defense

The Raiders have quietly been an elite fantasy option the past two months of the season. No defensive unit has scored more points since Week 9, which is the exact time new head coach Antonio Pierce took over. Las Vegas has scored 20 or more points in back-to-back weeks.

Now here’s the craziest part: they’re available in 69% of leagues and have another quality matchup this week. The Raiders will take on a Gardner Minshew-led Colts offense. Minshew has the fourth-most interceptable passes this year. Start the Raiders if you can.

Finding No. 5: Ty Chandler is trending up

Chandler was a strong sleeper option this summer in drafts. He had one of the most efficient preseasons for a running back ever. He showed the exact traits we saw in college: the ability to break tackles, great burst and strong speed. We’ve seen glimpses of his upside at times this year, but in Week 15 he finally became the workhorse back for the Vikings.

Despite Alexander Mattison returning, Chandler played 33 snaps compared to just four for Mattison. This week Chandler takes on the Packers, who have the worst run defense in the league. Opposing RBs have scored a TD against the Packers in six straight games. Make sure to start Chandler in Week 17.

Finding No. 6: Broncos pass-catchers are trending down

The Broncos' pass catchers have taken a huge hit the past week. It started in Week 16, when Courtland Sutton left with a concussion after running just two routes. This opened up playing time for Brandon Johnson, who led the team with five targets.

Johnson and Jeudy were trending to be decent FLEX options in Week 17 against the Chargers, until some key news on Wednesday afternoon. Denver has opted to sit starting QB Russell Wilson the final two games of the year. Long story short, Russ is sitting for financial reasons. This means Jarrett Stidham will start. He's averaged just five yards per attempt in games where he's thrown at least 10 passes in his career. This is a downgrade for all Broncos pass catchers.

Finding No. 7: Watch Isiah Pacheco's injury status

Pacheco left in Week 16 with a concussion. Running backs who have suffered concussions this season typically miss the following week. Clyde Edwards-Helaire filled in once Pacheco left and totaled 48 yards on just seven touches. Kansas City was trailing the entire game, so CEH saw only three carries.

But this week, the Chiefs are seven-point favorites against the Bengals. Patrick Mahomes' running backs average over 14 points in his career when Kansas City enters a game as a seven-point favorite. If Pacheco were to miss, you can start Edwards-Helaire in Week 17.

Finding No. 8: James Cook will bounce back

Cook saw his five-game streak of 100-plus yards come to an end last week against the Chargers. But despite not seeing the 100-yard mark, Cook still earned elite usage, playing a season-high 73% of the snaps and earning 80% of the backfield carries.

Cook is set to bounce back this week as a massive 13-point favorite against the Patriots. He last played New England in Week 7, when he totaled 102 yards and a score. The Patriots recently gave up 100 total yards to Edwards-Helaire, who is less efficient than Cook. Cook ranks fourth in yards per touch this season, so expect him to have a strong showing in Week 17.

Finding No. 9: Don’t forget about Jayden Reed

Reed didn’t practice at all last week before being ruled out with a toe injury. But he’s trending in the right direction this week as he’s been able to practice in limited fashion on Wednesday and Thursday.

Teammate Christian Watson is still not practicing with a hamstring issue, and he hasn’t practiced in almost four weeks now. This opens up the door once again for Reed to operate as the WR1 for the Packers. Reed has a 22% target share his past four healthy games and has been doing everything you want: scoring touchdowns, creating explosive plays and earning volume. Start Reed if he’s active.

Finding No. 10: One more alpha performance from Nico Collins

C.J. Stroud practiced in full on Thursday and is trending to play. This is great news for Collins, who returned last week but ran only 45% of the routes. He was limited in his first game back from injury, but he’s expected to be a full go this week as he practiced in full on Thursday.

Collins gets a Week 17 matchup with the Titans, who allow the most production to outside receivers this season. Two weeks ago, they gave up over 80 yards and a touchdown to Collins' teammate Noah Brown with Case Keenum under center. Prioritize Collins this week.