‘We have a stake in what’s going on;’ Lack of house speaker may impact aid to Israel amid conflict

WASHINGTON DC — The death toll in Israel has risen to at least 900 after this weekend’s violent attack by Hamas Militants. Nine American citizens are included in that death toll.

Israel says it has mostly regained control of the border communities as it retaliates against the Gaza Strip.

>> Israel-Hamas war: Biden says ‘at least 11′ US citizens killed (Live updates)

Hamas is holding dozens of hostages in Gaza and is threatening to begin executing them, according to Israel’s Defense Minister.

The United States State Department believes that Americans may be among the hostages.

>> ‘Have some sincerity;’ Former UD athlete flying out of Israel amid conflict

“There’s no escaping the fact that we have a stake in what’s going on,” Former Special Envoy, Dennis Ross said.

President Biden, along with dozens of lawmakers in Washington have agreed to stand by Israel.

>> DeWine orders flags lowered in response to Israel-Hamas war

“Whatever Israel needs, we will make sure that they get it,” Rep. Gregory Meeks said.

The US sends billions of dollars in military aid to Israel each year, but the President said further aid could be on the way in the coming days.

>> Emergency meetings called by Milton-Union school board amid Monday morning protest

However, the recent removal of the house speaker may delay aid.

Getting approval to send more aid could involve Congress which could cause delays without a speaker.

>> Police: Shooting involving officer began with alleged abduction in Riverside

The need to elect a new House speaker is becoming more urgent as the US works to aid Israel amid the unprecedented attacks by Hamas.

“We must focus on our own security. This just wasn’t a failure in Israel and their intelligence community. It was ours as well,” Former Speaker of the House, Rep. Kevin McCarthy said.













©2023 Cox Media Group