Police find escaped inmate stuck in mud at Oregon pond

PORTLAND, OR — An escaped inmate’s time on the run has come to a muddy end.

Christopher Pray, 39, escaped from an Oregon State Hospital Wednesday night, Oregon State Police said.

Portland firefighters and rescue workers were called on initial reports of a possible dead body in a pond Friday morning.

Instead, they found Pray stuck in mud up to his armpits, approximately 75 feet from firm ground, according to Oregon State Police.

It took about an hour to free him from the mud and take him to a hospital to be evaluated.

Pray provided a fake name, but a hospital employee noticed his resemblance.

His initial escape from the hospital is under investigation.

Captured: Christopher Pray was captured after escaping and stealing an Oregon State Hospital van. (Oregon State Police)

