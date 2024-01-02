Plane bursts into flames after landing at Japan airport

JAPAN — A plane burst into flames after landing at an airport in Japan on Tuesday.

>>7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan; 30 confirmed dead

Video shows a Japan Airlines jet moving and then igniting with a large fireball, CNN reports.

The plane was then seen at a standstill with people using emergency slides to flee the inferno as firefighters battled the fire.

All the passengers and crew on board were safely evacuated.

There were approximately 400 passengers and crew on board the plane, according to CNN.

The plane collided with what appeared to be a Japan Coast Guard aircraft, Japan Airlines told Japan’s state broadcaster NHK TV.

The plane flew out of Haneda and landed at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, CBS News reported.

The incident comes a day after a series of earthquakes rocked western Japan, killing at least 30 people in Ishikawa, the Associated Press reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group