Officer shoots man in leg while trying to kill dogs during ‘vicious’ dog attack

SPRINGDALE — An area police officer shot a man in the leg while responding to a dog attack Wednesday.

Springdale officers were called to Tri-County Golf Ranch Wednesday morning after reports of a man being attacked by two large dogs, according to our news partners at WCPO.

When officers arrived, police found a 62-year-old man being attacked by his business partner’s dogs.

The first officer on the scene, identified as Michael DiStefano, shot his weapon “to defend the life of the victim,” resulting in both dogs dying.

Medics discovered that one of the rounds had hit the man being attacked in the leg.

He was taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries from the dog attack.

Police Chief Thomas Butler said the Criminal Investigation Section of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer shooting “to ensure transparency.”

Police said the man is expected to survive.





