More than 3K guns stopped by TSA agents nationwide during first half of 2023; More than 90% loaded

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Transportation Security Administration has stopped more than 3,000 guns at airport security checkpoints nationwide during the first half of 2023.

From Jan. 1 to June 30 transportation security officers (TSOs) intercepted 3,251 guns at checkpoints — averaging 18 guns per day, according to a media release.

Of the guns stopped more than 92 percent were loaded, TSA said.

During the same period last year, 3,053 guns were stopped and more than 86 percent were loaded.

>> Butler County man arrested, charged with felony neglect after dog found dead in crate

The agency said they expect to pass last year’s record of 6,452 guns stopped due to an increased number of travelers.

Guns must be packed properly into checked luggage and declared at the airline ticket counter, TSA said.

When passengers bring guns to the TSA security checkpoint, TSOs must contact local law enforcement to check the contents of the bag, safely unload and take the gun as well as process the passenger in accordance with local laws.

More information on airport security guidelines can be found here.

















©2023 Cox Media Group