Man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. — A teenager reported missing was found with a man police said was keeping her hidden on the floor beneath his house

Zachary Keith Jones is facing more than 30 different charges including rape, according to CBS affiliate WKYT.

Police said Jones met the 16-year-old victim on the internet, then took her from her home in North Carolina by making her believe he was much younger.

Jones was arrested and the girl was rescued on Christmas Day when a domestic violence call was made from a home in Kings Mountain, Kentucky.

“Mr. Jones had told them that she had fled the scene. After doing some investigation, they realized she was there and there was a room cut out in the floor that you access through the floor and it was covered with a rug. That is where the juvenile was located at,” Lincoln County Sheriff Shawn Hines said.

Police said when the girl realized how old Jones was, he threatened to kill her and had even said he would kill a deputy sheriff who had once pulled the couple over.

The victim has been returned to her family.

Jones is in Pulaski County Jail.





