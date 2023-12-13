Major improvements underway for Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON — Improvements are being made at the Dayton Dragons stadium.

Improvements include replacing the existing heat and ventilation system at Day Air Ballpark and adding a new control system and exhaust fans, according to the ballpark’s website.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Day Air Ballpark to undergo first major makeover since 2011

The ballpark will also be getting new roofing and rooftop units.

The project is expected to last until 2025.

The Dragons stadium was first completed in 2000.









©2023 Cox Media Group