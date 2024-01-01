‘It’s incredibly heartless;’ Over $44K worth of toys for children with cancer stolen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than $44,000 worth of Legos meant for sick children were stolen from a Flordia warehouse.

The Lego sets were being stored for V for Victory.

V for Victory supports more than 600 families battling cancer by providing everyday services like lawn care, home cleaning, and car repairs. The Legos are meant to offer a piece of joy to pediatric warriors, according to our sister station Action News Jax.

“It’s incredibly heartless,” V for Victory Executive Director Jacklyn Overby said.

She said when she walked into their warehouse on Dec. 27, she found about five pallets of nearly 300 Lego sets, missing.

“We’ve been transitioning them into different locations, bringing them here, and I walked into an empty room, there was $25-50,000 worth of Legos stolen from that space,” she said.

V for Victory shares a warehouse space with another company.

When Overby went inside their section, she said she found their two internal entrances unlocked.

But the organization said they aren’t going to let this stop them from putting a smile on kids’ faces

“This part of what we do was to bring joy and positivity to families [during] some of the toughest times of their life,” Overby said. “And this is not going to change our ability to do this. We’re going to find a way to keep moving forward.”

V for Victory filed a police report and passed along all their surveillance video to detectives.

