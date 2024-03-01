‘It didn’t pan out;’ Families experience sour Willy Wonka experience

SCOTLAND — Stepping into the world of Willy Wonka was anything but sweet for kids and parents in Scotland.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Families left upset after Willy Wonka event in Glasgow

Artificial Intelligence (A-I) images were used to market ‘Willy’s Chocolate experience’ in Glasgow, Scotland, an event filled with captivating entertainment and extraordinary treats, CBS News reported.

But families who purchased tickets experienced a sparsely decorated warehouse with few sweets, a bouncy castle, and a world of disappointment.

Some ticket holders even called the police.

“My two oldest boys, they found it funny. They laughed it off,” said Stuart Sinclair. “My little girl, she’s only four. She was dressed up as Willy Wonka. She was quite disappointed. She was telling all her teachers, and everything beforehand how she was going to meet Willy Wonka and it didn’t pan out like that.”

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, the House of Illuminati, which ran the event, apologized, CBS News said.

They said they would be giving full refunds to those who purchased tickets, which were about $45.

©2024 Cox Media Group