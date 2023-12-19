Community college offering cannabis career program

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota community college is offering a new career program in a growing industry.

After recreational cannabis was legalized in the state - it opened up a whole new world of job opportunities for Minnesotans.

That’s where Saint Paul College said they can help, according to CBS affiliate WCCO-TV.

Program Manager Brady Malecha said they’re helping prospective cannabis industry employees build their skills.

“We are looking to help, not only inspire, but train that next level of workforce for the cannabis industry, as the industry evolves and starts to grow,” he said.

Saint Paul College joined forces with Green Flower, a cannabis education company, to launch three cannabis certification programs:

Cannabis retail specialist: focused on working directly with customers to help them find the right product for what they need

Cannabis cultivation specialist: growing and botany side of the business

Product development: helps students understand dosages and the different forms cannabis comes i

“Not only will you wrap up this 9-week program at Saint Paul College fully certified, but you also get placed into a job portal, similar to Indeed, that will help you land a job in the industry quicker,” Malecha said.

Each certificate costs $750.

You need to be 18 or older to get the certification.

The courses are all online and you can start at any time of the year.





