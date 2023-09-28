American soldier arrives back in U.S. after being released by North Korea

SAN ANTONIO — A U.S. soldier arrived back on United States soil early Thursday morning after being released by North Korea.

U.S. Army Private Travis King returned to Texas this morning weeks after he crossed into North Korea, according to the Department of Defense.

He flew in on a U.S. Military flight and landed at Kelly Field at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston around 1:30 a.m. this morning, CNN reported.

King is expected to be taken to an army hospital in San Antonio, which has a dedicated program to help Americans acclimate back to normal life after being detained, according to U.S. officials.

A CNN camera captured what appeared to be King being escorted off the plane by several people.

They met officials waiting on the ground and led him off to another area of the military base, out of sight of the camera, CNN said.

King crossed into the North from South Korea during a tour of the Demilitarized Zone, DMZ, back in July, according to CNN.

He was transferred to American custody in China on Wednesday.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss King’s status ahead of the announcement, according to The Associated Press.

What will happen to King next is not clear.

He was declared AWOL by the U.S. government which means he may have to serve time in a military jail, forfeit his pay, or be given a dishonorable discharge, the AP reported.

