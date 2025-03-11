Musk's Starlink and Bharti Airtel sign deal to explore bringing satellite internet to India

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel said Tuesday it has signed a deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink to explore providing the U.S. satellite internet giant’s services to customers in India, depending on government approval.

Musk has long wanted Starlink to enter the world’s most populous market, but its entry into India has been delayed due to regulatory challenges, security concerns and opposition from domestic telecom giants like billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio.

Airtel — India’s second largest telecom operator — said in a statement that its deal with Starlink depends on whether the subsidiary of U.S. aerospace company SpaceX can receive government approval to begin operating in India.

At least 40% of India’s more than 1.4 billion people still don’t have access to the internet and cheap satellite broadband is needed to bridge this gap, particularly in India’s vast remote and mountainous areas.

Musk’s Starlink has at least 6,900 active satellites orbiting Earth that provide low-latency broadband, including to areas where internet previously has been completely unavailable.

Last November, India’s telecoms minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said Starlink had yet to comply with security norms, and that a license for satellite communications services would be issued only after the company meets all the requirements.

The announcement about the Airtel partnership comes weeks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Musk in Washington where they discussed issues including space, mobility, technology and innovation.

The deal will “explore how Starlink can complement and expand Airtel’s offerings, and how Airtel’s expertise in the Indian market complements SpaceX’s direct offerings to consumers and businesses,” the company's statement said.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will explore offering Starlink equipment at Airtel’s vast retail store network, Starlink services through Airtel to business customers, and using each other’s network infrastructure to enhance coverage across India.

The statement did not provide further details.

