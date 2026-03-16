Multiple explosions rock northeastern Nigeria, leaving scores killed and injured, authorities say

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Scores of people were killed and injured Monday night as suicide bombers hit at least three locations in northeastern Nigeria's Borno state, the emergency services told The Associated Press, citing possible suicide bombings.

Explosions were heard at three different locations in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, where Nigeria’s homegrown jihadi Boko Haram extremists have waged an insurgency for more than a decade. The bombings occurred at a local market and at the entrance of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, according to Sirajo Abdullahi, head of operations at Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency, or NEMA, in Maiduguri.

“There are casualties and they are still managing the causalities at the hospital,” Abdullahi said. “We can’t give the actual figure until we count.”

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