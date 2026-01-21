Movies and TV shows casting in Cincinnati

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Cincinnati, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
Mind Stalker
- Project type: student film
- Roles:
--- Henry (lead, male, 18-25)
- Roles pay up to: $100
- Casting locations: Cincinnati
'Group Chat Season 1' Web Series
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Jason (lead, male, 27-40)
--- Molly (lead, female, 27-40)
--- Lyla (lead, female, 27-40)
- Roles pay up to: $150
- Casting locations: Cincinnati
'Creatures of Wind'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Spencer (lead, female, 18-28)
- Roles pay up to: $540
- Casting locations: Cincinnati
'Hollow Hopscotch'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Officer Michael Matzke (lead, male, 37-67)
--- Linda Matzke (lead, female, 37-67)
--- Emilia Núñez (lead, female, 18-29)
- Roles pay up to: $500
- Casting locations: Cincinnati
'Down Home Diaries'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Mark (day player, male, 30-39)
--- Waiter (day player, male, 20-40)
--- Ed (supporting, male, 45-65)
- Roles pay up to: $750
- Casting locations: Cincinnati
'SCP: SLIDE'
- Project type: student film
- Roles:
--- Grant (lead, male, 25-30)
--- Police Chief (supporting, male, 40-50)
--- Dr. Darren (supporting, female, male, 50-60)
- Roles pay up to: $75
- Casting locations: Cincinnati
'Stars Above Us'
- Project type: student film
- Roles:
--- Margaret Carmichael (day player, female, 40-50)
--- Classmates (background / extra, 14-20)
- Casting locations: Cincinnati
'Girls Trip'
- Project type: reality TV
- Roles:
--- Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-34)
--- Besties with a Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-36)
- Roles pay up to: $1,800
- Casting locations: nationwide
'Charlatan Voyage'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Guz (supporting, male, 30-40)
--- Maxwell (lead, male, 30-40)
--- Osvaldo (supporting, male, 30-40)
- Roles pay up to: $1,500
- Casting locations: nationwide
'Cousins'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Daniel Wilson (lead, male, 18-35)
--- Isabella Wilson-Smith (supporting, female, 18-35)
--- Marie Wilson (supporting, female, 25-40)
- Roles pay up to: $900
- Casting locations: nationwide
Indie Drama Feature Project
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- James (supporting, male, 30-55)
--- Penny (supporting, female, 9-12)
- Roles pay up to: $3,488
- Casting locations: nationwide
'A Wicked Breed'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Daisy (supporting, female, 21-39)
--- Aggie (day player, female, 18-25)
--- Goth Girl (day player, female, 18-30)
- Roles pay up to: $3,052
- Casting locations: nationwide
'Where is Laura'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Rashard Black (lead, male, 18-25)
--- Laura Brady (lead, female, 22-29)
--- Mark Jones (supporting, male, 20-31)
- Roles pay up to: $22,400
- Casting locations: nationwide
Major Toy Brand and Race Weekend Live Game Show
- Project type: vertical series
- Roles:
--- Game Participant (lead, all genders, 18-25)
- Roles pay up to: $2,000
- Casting locations: nationwide
