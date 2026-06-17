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Movies and TV shows casting in Cincinnati

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Cincinnati, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'This Piano Is Haunted'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Josephine Keller (Child) (supporting, female, 6-10)

--- Andre (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Roles pay up to: $450

- Casting locations: Cincinnati

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Forever, Maybe?'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ethan Carter (lead, male, 20-30)

--- Valerie Sinclair (lead, female, 20-30)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting locations: Cincinnati

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Stone Head'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lily (lead, 18-24)

--- Sara (supporting, 18-24)

--- Leif Johnson (supporting, 35+)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: Cincinnati

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Me and My Daddy'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mish (lead, male, 6-11)

--- Jay (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Cindy (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $4,900

- Casting locations: Cincinnati

- Learn more about the short film here

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'No Pain, No Gain'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Tarron "TT" Daniels (lead, female, 18-45)

--- Franseen Lee (lead, female, 18-45)

--- Debra Daniels (lead, female, 40-80)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Cincinnati

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Daredevil' and 'Elektra' (Fan Film)

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Elektra Natchios (lead, female, 20-39)

--- Matt Murdock/Daredevil (lead, male, 20-39)

- Roles pay up to: $100

- Casting locations: Cincinnati

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Boxes'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Jenny (lead, female, 7-12)

--- Justin (lead, male, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $250

- Casting locations: Cincinnati

- Learn more about the student film here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Friends with Biases'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Politically Open Americans (real people, 21-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Untitled Friendship Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young Sara (lead, female, 6-12)

--- Young Sarah (lead, female, 6-12)

- Roles pay up to: $1,514

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Seven Lies...and Three Truths'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Houseguest (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Houseguest (real people, female, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.