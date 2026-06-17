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Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'The Tarot Oracle'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Astra Wisdom (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Jack Bennett (lead, male, 23-30)

--- Alan Habsburg (supporting, male, 45-55)

- Roles pay up to: $4,800

- Casting locations: Baldwin Park, CA; Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Love in the Wind'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Luke (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Savannah (lead, female, 18-30)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA; Austin, TX

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Ghost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Photo Double for Black Male Actor, Shaved Head, 6'2-6'3 (background / extra, male, 23-50)

--- Photo Double for White/Latino Male Actor, 6'0-6'2 (background / extra, male, 25-50)

- Roles pay up to: $262

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Brooklyn, NY; Queens, NY; White Plains, NY; Yonkers, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Untitled Friendship Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young Sara (lead, female, 6-12)

--- Young Sarah (lead, female, 6-12)

- Roles pay up to: $1,514

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Friends with Biases'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Politically Open Americans (real people, 21-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,600

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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'Ex-Libris'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Clara Vance (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Zoe Chen (lead, female, 16-25)

--- Harper Blythe (lead, female, 16-25)

- Roles pay up to: $400

- Casting locations: Dorchester, MA; Boston, MA; New York City, NY; Providence, RI; Concord, NH

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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Aishah Sofey Skit

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Stunt Double (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Bodyguard (supporting, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'School Jam'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Zara (supporting, female, 14-15)

--- Olivia (supporting, female, 14-15)

--- Diego (supporting, male, 14-15)

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Jersey City, NJ

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Trust the Man'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young 1960s Military Types (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Gay Bar Patrons (lead, male, 24-45)

- Casting locations: Jersey City, NJ; Montclair, NJ

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Gilded Age' Season 4, Extras

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Speech Attendees (NON SAG-AFTRA covered) (background / extra, female, male, 18-70)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Jersey City, NJ; Brooklyn, NY; Queens, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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YouTube Video Series

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (day player, female, 18-24)

--- Police Officer (day player, male, 30-50)

--- Delivery Driver (background / extra, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $900

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Lights Out: Who's Out' Vertical Thriller Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 40-50)

--- Mia (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Liam (lead, male, 25-30)

- Roles pay up to: $4,800

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Cupertino'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Background Talent (background / extra, 18-28)

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Passaic, NJ; Kearny, NJ; Lyndhurst, NJ; Newark, NJ

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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The Movie Lovers''

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Katherine (supporting, female, 30-40)

--- Various Roles (supporting, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $800

- Casting locations: Austin, TX

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.