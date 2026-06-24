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Movies and TV shows casting in Cleveland

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Cleveland, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'The Hidden One'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, 35-45)

--- Dominic (supporting, male, 28-38)

--- Scarlett (supporting, female, trans female, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $6,056

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Rapid Pacific'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Japanese Soldier (background / extra, male, 18-45)

--- Sanu (lead, male, 35-55)

--- Featured Navy Submariner (background / extra, 18-35)

- Roles pay up to: $4,000

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'This Piano Is Haunted'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Josephine Keller (Child) (supporting, female, 6-10)

--- Andre (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Roles pay up to: $450

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Hotter Lead'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rico Richie (supporting, male, 18-28)

--- Hoffman (day player, male, 18-28)

--- Murray (day player, male, 18-28)

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the short film here

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'No Pain, No Gain'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Tarron "TT" Daniels (lead, female, 18-45)

--- Franseen Lee (lead, female, 18-45)

--- Debra Daniels (lead, female, 40-80)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the short film here

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'A Cleveland Story'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Bill (supporting, male, 40-55)

--- Dougie-Boy (lead, male, 30-45)

--- Samatha (background / extra, female, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Roots Do Bleed'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Coretta Mosely (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Yvie Mosely (supporting, female, 21-30)

--- Oscar Junior (supporting, male, 30-60)

- Roles pay up to: $625

- Casting locations: Cleveland

- Learn more about the short film here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'The Dade Massacre'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Major Francis L. Dade (lead, male, 40-50)

--- Osceola (lead, male, 28-35)

--- Private Ransom Clark (lead, male, 22-30)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Untitled Friendship Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young Sara (lead, female, 6-12)

--- Young Sarah (lead, female, 6-12)

- Roles pay up to: $1,514

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Friends with Biases'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Politically Open Americans (real people, 21-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the documentary series here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.