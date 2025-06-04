Movies and TV shows casting in Cincinnati

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Cincinnati, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Canva

'Unwritten'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lily (day player, female, 8-14)

--- Stacy (supporting, female, 30-45)

--- High School Students (background extra, 14-24)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Cincinnati, Ohio

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Cincinnati, Ohio

- Learn more about the documentary here

Canva

'Dexter vs Michael Myers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tommy Doyle (day player, male, 18-25)

--- Sgt. James Doakes (supporting, male, 25-40)

--- Lindsay Wallace (day player, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Cincinnati, Ohio

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Nyarlathotep'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Blake (lead, 18-30)

--- Ari (supporting, 18-40)

--- Quinn (lead, 30-60)

- Average hourly rate: $35

- Casting locations: Columbus, Indiana

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'The Antihero'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Crew Member (crew)

--- Dexter Smith (lead, male, non-binary, 13-17)

--- Lola Stellar (supporting, female, 8-11)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Columbus, Ohio

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

'Trade-Off'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hair/Make-Up (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Bloomington, Indiana; Muncie, Indiana; Indianapolis, Indiana

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.