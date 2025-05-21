Movies and TV shows casting in Cincinnati

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Cincinnati, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'A Tale of Two'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hugo (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Sable (supporting, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Cincinnati, Ohio

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Dexter vs Michael Myers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sgt. James Doakes (supporting, male, 25-40)

--- Tommy Doyle (day player, male, 18-25)

--- Vince Masuka (day player, male, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Cincinnati, Ohio

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Cincinnati, Ohio

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Redhawk: An Original Superhero Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam Garland (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'In A Blink'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jade (lead, female, 24-40)

--- Lawyers (supporting, 25-50)

--- Extras (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Indianapolis, Indiana

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Critical Incident Training'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Role Player (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Elizabethtown, Kentucky; Louisville, Kentucky

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Antihero'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Crew Member (crew)

--- Dexter Smith (lead, male, non-binary, 13-17)

--- Lola Stellar (supporting, female, 8-11)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Columbus, Ohio

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.