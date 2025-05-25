Motorcyclist dead after crash in Kentucky

FORT WRIGHT, Kentucky — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Kentucky Friday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Fort Wright Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Madison Pike near I-275, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the crash, but WCPO-9 TV crews on the scene saw another vehicle that appeared to have been involved in the crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. They have not been identified at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the Kenton County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team (STAR).

