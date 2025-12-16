Most expensive homes for sale in Toledo

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Toledo listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 3233 Jeannette Ave, Toledo

- Price: $12,152,025

- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,173

- Price per square foot: $10,359

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 0:00:00

#2. 5215 Secor Rd, Toledo

- Price: $1,600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 18,288

- Price per square foot: $87

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 95 days

#3. 4832 Devilbiss Ct, Toledo

- Price: $1,575,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,500

- Price per square foot: $165

- Lot size: 2.8 acres

- Days on market: 149 days

#4. 5 Riverhills Ln, Toledo

- Price: $1,375,000

- 4 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,753

- Price per square foot: $203

- Lot size: 2.9 acres

- Days on market: 113 days (-$75,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 8740 Dorr St, Toledo

- Price: $1,350,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,806

- Price per square foot: $232

- Lot size: 4.8 acres

- Days on market: 203 days (-$149,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 4226 Corey Rd, Toledo

- Price: $1,250,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,952

- Price per square foot: $252

- Lot size: 1.6 acres

- Days on market: 43 days

#7. 5366 Glenridge Dr, Toledo

- Price: $1,250,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,296

- Price per square foot: $150

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 111 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. 4215 River Rd, Toledo

- Price: $1,150,000

- 7 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,808

- Price per square foot: $168

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 75 days

#9. 3150 Shoreland Ave, Toledo

- Price: $1,050,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,087

- Price per square foot: $206

- Lot size: 1.8 acres

- Days on market: 46 days (-$150,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 801/811 Hilltop Ln, Toledo

- Price: $999,000

- 24 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 11,900

- Price per square foot: $83

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 27 days

