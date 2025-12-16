Most expensive homes for sale in Toledo

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Toledo listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 3233 Jeannette Ave, Toledo
- Price: $12,152,025
- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,173
- Price per square foot: $10,359
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 0:00:00
#2. 5215 Secor Rd, Toledo
- Price: $1,600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 18,288
- Price per square foot: $87
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 95 days
#3. 4832 Devilbiss Ct, Toledo
- Price: $1,575,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,500
- Price per square foot: $165
- Lot size: 2.8 acres
- Days on market: 149 days
#4. 5 Riverhills Ln, Toledo
- Price: $1,375,000
- 4 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,753
- Price per square foot: $203
- Lot size: 2.9 acres
- Days on market: 113 days (-$75,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 8740 Dorr St, Toledo
- Price: $1,350,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,806
- Price per square foot: $232
- Lot size: 4.8 acres
- Days on market: 203 days (-$149,000 price reduction since listing)
#6. 4226 Corey Rd, Toledo
- Price: $1,250,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,952
- Price per square foot: $252
- Lot size: 1.6 acres
- Days on market: 43 days
#7. 5366 Glenridge Dr, Toledo
- Price: $1,250,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,296
- Price per square foot: $150
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 111 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. 4215 River Rd, Toledo
- Price: $1,150,000
- 7 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,808
- Price per square foot: $168
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 75 days
#9. 3150 Shoreland Ave, Toledo
- Price: $1,050,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,087
- Price per square foot: $206
- Lot size: 1.8 acres
- Days on market: 46 days (-$150,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 801/811 Hilltop Ln, Toledo
- Price: $999,000
- 24 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,900
- Price per square foot: $83
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 27 days
