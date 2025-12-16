Most expensive homes for sale in Mansfield

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Mansfield listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 1366 Orweiler Rd, Mansfield
- Price: $3,150,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 1,586
- Price per square foot: $1,986
- Lot size: 110.7 acres
- Days on market: 230 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 3362 Possum Run Rd, Mansfield
- Price: $1,600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,602
- Price per square foot: $347
- Lot size: 30.0 acres
- Days on market: 85 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 3550 German Church Rd, Mansfield
- Price: $964,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,417
- Price per square foot: $150
- Lot size: 3.9 acres
- Days on market: 11 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 2863 Bell Rd, Mansfield
- Price: $849,900
- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,864
- Price per square foot: $123
- Lot size: 8.5 acres
- Days on market: 74 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 620 Running Brook Way, Mansfield
- Price: $749,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,758
- Price per square foot: $271
- Lot size: 11.0 acres
- Days on market: 1 day
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 945 Pike Dr, Mansfield
- Price: $749,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,600
- Price per square foot: $208
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 41 days (-$45,900 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 640 Running Brook Way, Mansfield
- Price: $689,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,272
- Price per square foot: $161
- Lot size: 4.1 acres
- Days on market: 92 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 855 Bowers Rd, Mansfield
- Price: $674,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,745
- Price per square foot: $245
- Lot size: 2.3 acres
- Days on market: 15 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 1796 Alta West Rd, Mansfield
- Price: $674,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,980
- Price per square foot: $169
- Lot size: 1.9 acres
- Days on market: 28 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 1171 Hoover Rd, Mansfield
- Price: $669,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,036
- Price per square foot: $165
- Lot size: 9.0 acres
- Days on market: 10 days
- View listing on realtor.com