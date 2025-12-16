Most expensive homes for sale in Mansfield

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Mansfield listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1366 Orweiler Rd, Mansfield

- Price: $3,150,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 1,586

- Price per square foot: $1,986

- Lot size: 110.7 acres

- Days on market: 230 days

#2. 3362 Possum Run Rd, Mansfield

- Price: $1,600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,602

- Price per square foot: $347

- Lot size: 30.0 acres

- Days on market: 85 days

#3. 3550 German Church Rd, Mansfield

- Price: $964,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,417

- Price per square foot: $150

- Lot size: 3.9 acres

- Days on market: 11 days

#4. 2863 Bell Rd, Mansfield

- Price: $849,900

- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,864

- Price per square foot: $123

- Lot size: 8.5 acres

- Days on market: 74 days

#5. 620 Running Brook Way, Mansfield

- Price: $749,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,758

- Price per square foot: $271

- Lot size: 11.0 acres

- Days on market: 1 day

#6. 945 Pike Dr, Mansfield

- Price: $749,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,600

- Price per square foot: $208

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 41 days (-$45,900 price reduction since listing)

#7. 640 Running Brook Way, Mansfield

- Price: $689,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,272

- Price per square foot: $161

- Lot size: 4.1 acres

- Days on market: 92 days

#8. 855 Bowers Rd, Mansfield

- Price: $674,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,745

- Price per square foot: $245

- Lot size: 2.3 acres

- Days on market: 15 days

#9. 1796 Alta West Rd, Mansfield

- Price: $674,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,980

- Price per square foot: $169

- Lot size: 1.9 acres

- Days on market: 28 days

#10. 1171 Hoover Rd, Mansfield

- Price: $669,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,036

- Price per square foot: $165

- Lot size: 9.0 acres

- Days on market: 10 days

