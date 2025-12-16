Most expensive homes for sale in Akron

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Akron listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 2201 Charles Ln, Bath
- Price: $3,575,000
- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 14,378
- Price per square foot: $248
- Lot size: 3.8 acres
- Days on market: 277 days
#2. 2926 Yellow Creek Rd, Bath
- Price: $2,959,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,088
- Price per square foot: $417
- Lot size: 12.6 acres
- Days on market: 349 days (-$436,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 48 S Wheaton Rd, Akron
- Price: $2,500,000
- 8 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 10,525
- Price per square foot: $237
- Lot size: 3.1 acres
- Days on market: 197 days
#4. 47 S Wheaton Rd, Akron
- Price: $1,790,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,723
- Price per square foot: $184
- Lot size: 2.4 acres
- Days on market: 168 days
#5. 2826 Yellow Creek Rd, Akron
- Price: $1,750,000
- 7 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,444
- Price per square foot: $271
- Lot size: 3.9 acres
- Days on market: 97 days
#6. 2285 Lancaster Rd, Akron
- Price: $1,100,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,114
- Price per square foot: $215
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 95 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
#7. 2005 Stockbridge Rd, Akron
- Price: $1,049,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,293
- Price per square foot: $126
- Lot size: 2.0 acres
- Days on market: 54 days
#8. 3770 Winterberry Dr, Akron
- Price: $999,990
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,691
- Price per square foot: $149
- Lot size: 2.0 acres
- Days on market: 67 days (-$49,910 price reduction since listing)
#9. 4025 Meadowvale Ct, Bath
- Price: $999,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,521
- Price per square foot: $180
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 309 days (-$101,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 441 Dorwil Dr, Akron
- Price: $967,500
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,117
- Price per square foot: $235
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 10 days
