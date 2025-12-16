Most expensive homes for sale in Akron

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Akron listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 2201 Charles Ln, Bath

- Price: $3,575,000

- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 14,378

- Price per square foot: $248

- Lot size: 3.8 acres

- Days on market: 277 days

#2. 2926 Yellow Creek Rd, Bath

- Price: $2,959,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,088

- Price per square foot: $417

- Lot size: 12.6 acres

- Days on market: 349 days (-$436,000 price reduction since listing)

#3. 48 S Wheaton Rd, Akron

- Price: $2,500,000

- 8 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 10,525

- Price per square foot: $237

- Lot size: 3.1 acres

- Days on market: 197 days

#4. 47 S Wheaton Rd, Akron

- Price: $1,790,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,723

- Price per square foot: $184

- Lot size: 2.4 acres

- Days on market: 168 days

#5. 2826 Yellow Creek Rd, Akron

- Price: $1,750,000

- 7 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,444

- Price per square foot: $271

- Lot size: 3.9 acres

- Days on market: 97 days

#6. 2285 Lancaster Rd, Akron

- Price: $1,100,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,114

- Price per square foot: $215

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 95 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

#7. 2005 Stockbridge Rd, Akron

- Price: $1,049,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,293

- Price per square foot: $126

- Lot size: 2.0 acres

- Days on market: 54 days

#8. 3770 Winterberry Dr, Akron

- Price: $999,990

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,691

- Price per square foot: $149

- Lot size: 2.0 acres

- Days on market: 67 days (-$49,910 price reduction since listing)

#9. 4025 Meadowvale Ct, Bath

- Price: $999,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,521

- Price per square foot: $180

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 309 days (-$101,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 441 Dorwil Dr, Akron

- Price: $967,500

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,117

- Price per square foot: $235

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 10 days

