Middle East latest: 1 killed and 4 wounded in stabbing attack in Haifa, Israeli officials say

A 70-year-old was killed and four other people were wounded in a stabbing attack Monday in the northern Israeli city of Haifa. Israeli authorities said the assailant was killed.

The attack took place in a bus station, Israeli police said. It was not immediately clear who killed the attacker, whose identity was not immediately known.

Earlier, Eli Bin, head of emergency rescue service Magen David Adom, had told Israeli media that four people were wounded in the stabbing attack and another was critically wounded by gunfire.

___

Here's the latest:

Netanyahu apologizes to freed Israeli hostage for taking so long to secure his release

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized on Monday to a freed Israeli hostage for taking so long to secure his release.

According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, the Israeli leader told Eli Sharabi, who was released last month as part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas: “I am sorry that it took us so long. We fought hard to get you out.”

A gaunt looking Sharabi was released after 16 months in captivity to discover that his wife and two teenage daughters were killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

Sharabi, who has spoken of the tough conditions in captivity, is set to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday. Netanyahu said the meeting was important and Sharabi responded, according to the statement, that perhaps “with joint efforts, we will bring this whole saga to an end.”

