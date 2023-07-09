MIAMI VALLEY — Miami Valley residents try their luck at $615 million Powerball jackpot

No one has won the last 33 Powerball drawings and the people said they are hoping for a different outcome Saturday tonight.

If someone hits the five white numbers and the red Powerball Saturday they are walking away with over $600 million or they can choose to take a lump sum option that’s with over $300 million.

That’s the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball history.

“Life changing,” Shawn Bertke described.

Bertke lives and works in Huber Heights, he shared what he would do if he won.

“I would hope I wouldn’t have a heart attack,” he said. “Definitely invest, plan for my future.”

Bertke said he typically only plays when the numbers get really high.

“I don’t play a lot, just one or two tickets… maybe a booster,” he said.

The odds that someone wins off a single ticket are one in 292 million.

“Once in a lifetime chance that my number might get drawn,” Bertke said.

That slight chance is what draws people in to play.

Dines Singh works at Big Daddy’s Mini Mart and he said he’s never seen anyone win big, but they still flood into his store to play.

“I’ve just seen a couple of hundred bucks, two hundred bucks, but I don’t see any big winners right now,” Singh said.

He said people usually come in and buy $1 or $2 tickets.

“Whenever the jackpot is a bigger amount everybody likes to buy Powerball,” he said.

If no one wins Saturday the jackpot will grow. The next drawing is set for Monday at 11 p.m.

