Man, Woman arrested on multiple charges after reported burglary

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A man and a woman were arrested on multiple charges after a reported burglary in Indiana.

On May 23, a Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was investigating a reported burglary in the 8100 block of Davis Meyers Road in Williamsburg, Indiana, according to a social media post.

The Deputy was able to identify the suspects as 43-year-old James Burelison and 33-year-old Jordyn Forrester.

A search warrant was executed at Burelison’s home in the 10600 block of Dalton Road in Hagerstown.

Both Burelison and Forrester were taken into custody on multiple charges.

Burelison was arrested on the following charges:

Burglary (Fourth-degree felony)

Theft of a Firearm (Fifth-degree felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Fourth-degree Felony)

Possession of a Syringe (Sixth-degree felony)

Forrester was arrested on the following charges:

Burglary (Fourth-degree felony)

Theft of a Firearm (Fifth-degree felony)

Burelison and Forrester were booked into Wayne County Jail, but are not listed as in custody at this time, according to jail records.

