A man called 911 for help during a home invasion. Las Vegas police fatally shot him

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A Las Vegas man called for police help during a home invasion before an officer fatally shot him, according to authorities and 911 calls.

Brandon Durham called 911 early Nov. 12, saying he was hiding with his 15-year-old daughter after someone broke into his home, Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said.

Durham is heard pleading with the dispatcher to "send someone ASAP" in audio recordings obtained this week by KVVU-TV in Las Vegas.

Koren identified the officer who shot Durham as Alexander Bookman, 26.

Bookman was one of the first officers to arrive and kicked in the front door. Koren said the officer found Durham in a hallway struggling over a knife with the intruder.

In a short clip of body camera video released by police, the officer yells for them to drop the knife, then fires one round. Durham and the intruder both fall to the floor, then the officer moves closer and fires five more rounds while standing over them, the video shows.

Durham, 43, died in his home.

Koren said Durham and the intruder knew each other. The intruder was arrested and charged with home invasion and assault.

David Roger, general counsel for the union representing Las Vegas police officers, said Saturday in a statement that Bookman was not at fault.

“While Mr. Durham's death is tragic, Officer Bookman was doing his job and did not intend to commit a crime. The person responsible for Mr. Durham's death is in custody,” he said.

Durham's family wants Bookman fired and charged in the shooting.

"Mr. Durham was not threatening anyone. There's no justification for the use of force against Mr. Durham," Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney representing the family, said at a news conference, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a statement that it was too early in the investigation for him to comment on possible charges.

Bookman is on paid leave while the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigates.

