A look at the potential sentence faced by Sean 'Diddy' Combs in his sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK — (AP) — The jury in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial convicted him of a prostitution-related crime but cleared him of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Here's what we know about the potential sentence:

What were the charges against Sean “Diddy” Combs?

The three-time Grammy award winner was convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and paid male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters.

The government said Combs coerced women into abusive sex parties involving hired male sex workers, ensured their compliance with drugs like cocaine and threats to their careers, and silenced victims through blackmail and violence that included kidnapping, arson and beatings.

The jury, however, acquitted Combs of the most serious charges, which could have carried a sentence of up to life in prison.

Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, portrayed the Bad Boys Records founder as the victim of overzealous prosecutors who exaggerated elements of his lifestyle and recreational drug use to bring charges that resulted in what he called a “fake trial.” He said the women were willing participants.

What is racketeering conspiracy?

Combs defeated the racketeering conspiracy charge. Authorities had accused him of running a criminal enterprise that relied on bodyguards, household staff, personal assistants and others in his orbit to facilitate and cover up crimes.

It's commonly used to tackle organized crime, with prosecutors using the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations act, or RICO, to take on the Mafia in the 1970s.

To prove the charge, prosecutors had to show that an enterprise existed and was involved in a pattern of racketeering activity. In this case, the alleged activity included kidnapping, arson, bribery and sex trafficking.

How long did the jury work?

Deliberations began Monday.

The panel of eight men and four women finished its work Wednesday, a day after telling U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian that it was stuck on one of the five charges, racketeering.

The judge said it was too soon to give up and ordered the jury to keep trying to reach a unanimous verdict.

Combs pumped his right fist after hearing that he was acquitted of the most serious charges.

What sentence does Combs face?

Prosecutors said they would seek a prison term. The maximum is 10 years.

The judge in the case may provide updates later Wednesday.

