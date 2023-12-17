‘You did it!’ Graduates get diplomas at fall commence ceremonies at 2 local universities

DAYTON — Two local universities handed out diplomas to graduates on Saturday.

More than 1,000 undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral degrees were handed out at the University of Dayton, UD announced on social media.

“Congratulations, Flyers!” said Eric Spina, President of the University of Dayton. “You did it!”

He called it a day that graduates and families will always cherish.

More than 900 students graduated this weekend during Wright State University’s fall commence ceremonies.

Their ceremony included a short congratulatory video from Governor Mike DeWine.

