‘You can’t run;’ Mom speaks out after man accused of shooting, killing son outside Arby’s charged

DAYTON — A mom whose 33-year-old son was shot and killed more than a year ago is speaking out as a suspect is facing charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mo’rrell Fontenot died in July 2024 after he was shot on Salem Avenue near the Arby’s.

“It’s that pain. Y’all need to stop this kiling out here, becasue it’s mothers and kids that are just going through it,” Stephanie Fontenot said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fontenot was feeling a wide range of emotions as she left the court on Friday.

Prosecutors had officially charged a man they said is responsible for her son’s death — David Brown.

“He’s on our turf now, you can’t run, you can’t hide,” Fontenot said.

She said she the wait for this day seemed endless.

Police manager to get an arrest warrant for Brown last December.

They almost caught up to him several times but he left town.

Detectives found him after police near Mansfield arrested him on another charge.

“I’m just glad my son wasn’t a cold case,” Fontenot said.

She said her son died before his daughter reached her first birthday.

She said he loved being a father, working hard to make his life count.

His sudden death should have never happened.

“You took my son away from me. You took my son away from his daughter, for what? You took my son away from his grandparents, for what?”

Fontenot said she wants justice but it won’t bring back her son.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group