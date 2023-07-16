‘You can see the outside;’ 911 caller describes damage after car crashes into Dayton townhouse

DAYTON — A Dayton townhouse was damaged after a vehicle crashed into it Sunday morning.
News Center 7 previously reported Dayton Police Officers initially were dispatched at 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning on reports of a crash at the 5400 block of Hoover Avenue. They were dispatched again just before 11:30 a.m. on reports that a vehicle struck the house.
A female caller told 911 dispatchers that a green Grand Prix ran into the front door and drove off.
“She crashed into the house,” she said. “The bottom of the house is gone. You can see the outside.”
Medics transported at least one person to Miami Valley Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
