Wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of man killed in crash involving Cincinnati-area officer

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — New details in a crash from March that killed an area police officer and another man.

The family of William Dunson is now filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Springfield Township, the police chief, and the estate of the officer involved, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Officer Timothy Unwin was responding to a call and going 84 miles per hour when he lost control and flipped onto Dunson’s car, according to a crash report.

The posted speed limit in the area was 25 mph.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cincinnati-area police officer, second driver killed in Hamilton County crash Friday morning

The law firm representing Dunson’s family, The Cochran Firm, said in a press release about the pending lawsuit that Officer Unwin “had a history of reckless driving.”

“Despite a history of reckless, dangerous and irresponsible decisions that endangered lives of innocent citizens, (Springfield Township Police Chief Rick Bley) refused to suspend or terminate Unwin and permitted Unwin to remain a Springfield Township Police Officer, eventually leading to the horrific death of William Dunson,” the lawsuit reads.

Springfield Township also released a statement about the pending lawsuit, saying that the township is “aware of the fact that Officer Unwin was involved in a prior on-duty auto accident in which no injuries were reported.”

“The entire Springfield Township organization continues to mourn the loss of both Mr. Dunson and Officer Unwin,” the statement from the township reads. The township declined further comment on any “threatened or pending litigation.”

Dunson was a father of four who worked at Fifth Third Bank. At the time of his death, he was also caring for his father who had recently been diagnosed with cancer, according to the Cochran Firm. He was married to his wife, Erica, for more than 23 years.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

©2023 Cox Media Group