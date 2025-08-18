Wright State’s largest incoming class in a decade moves in

FAIRBORN — Wright State University is welcoming 2,400 students this year, marking the largest incoming class in a decade.

The university was bustling with activity on Monday as students and their families moved into campus housing, preparing for the new semester.

This year’s large enrollment has prompted the university to convert previously single rooms back into doubles to accommodate the influx.

“We have more space. We’ve also converted some of our super single rooms back into double rooms,” said Jennifer Attenweiller, Director of Residence Life and Housing at Wright State University. “We had some rooms that were still converted from COVID times, when people had to have their own rooms. So, making sure that we brought more rooms online for the roommate experience and opening that new hall.”

Raegan Askew, a freshman criminal justice major, is among the new students moving in.

“I packed it. Yep, I was playing Tetris all morning,” she said, describing her move-in experience.

Askew moved into a third-floor room with the help of her family and university volunteers. Despite the lack of elevators, she remained upbeat about the process.

“There’s no elevators at all. I had to truck that. I had the bag on my back. I mean, just everything. It was a lot, but we did it,” she said.

The university provided water bottles for students and parents as they navigated the move-in process, which involved climbing stairs and carrying heavy loads.

As Wright State University welcomes its largest class in a decade, students like Askew are settling into their new homes, ready to begin their college journey.

