Wright State sells 10 acres to improve water quality, tourism at Grand Lake

MERCER COUNTY — Wright State University has sold acres of land for the future development of a wetland at a popular lake impacted by unhealthy algae levels.

>> UPDATE: Springfield police identify man killed in shooting

Over the past decade, algae levels in the lake has decreased the wildlife and tourism in the region, according to a release by the university.

Four years ago, Stephen Jacquemin, a professor of biology at Wright State University’s Lake Campus, proposed a natural wetland site on the north side of Grand Lake St. Marys and next to the Lake Campus to help aid in water runoff.

Through a state award, a 10-acre plot of unused land near Lake Campus’ Agriculture and Water Quality Education Center will be sold to the Grand Lake St. Marys Lake Facilities Authority to become the future site of a wetland, the university said.

When completed, the 10-acre wetlands project will be called the “North Shore Greenspace” and will be the first of its kind.

It will impact about 100 acres of watershed draining into Grand Lake St. Marys.

“It’s not a healthy lake at present, but it’s on the road to something better,” Jacquemin said.

Mercer County agricultural officials said they hope the sale agreement will be completed before the end of the year and work to create the wetland will begin next spring.

©2023 Cox Media Group