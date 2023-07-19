Wright State to host Raider Open House for future students next week

DAYTON — Wright State University will be hosting an open house for future students at its Dayton campus next week.

The Raider Open House will take place on July 28 at the Student Union, a university spokesperson said.

Guests may register to being their open house at three different times: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., or 11 a.m.

The Raider Open House is open to any student interested in pursuing a four-year or bachelor’s degree at Wright State.

During a one-hour tour, guests can explore the Dayton Campus with a student ambassador and check Wright State’s residence halls, classrooms, and tunnels.

Registration information and detailed program schedules are available at this website.

