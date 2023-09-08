Wright State honoring veterans, military-connected students, with garden dedication today

DAYTON — Wright State University will be honoring its veterans and military-connected students today.

They will dedicate the Captain Shawn L. English Champion Garden during a ceremony today, a university spokesperson said.

It will be named after Shawn English, a 1999 Wright State ROTC graduate, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2006.

“This is a public space that celebrates the student and non-student veterans, active duty, and the champions of people who support veterans, who include a lot of our students, staff, and faculty,” said Seth Gordon, Ph. D, director of the Veteran and Military Center. “It celebrates people’s family members, their parents and aunts and uncles. This is a place for all of us to honor the community of care that supports our current and former service members.”

The dedication will take place this morning at 11 a.m. outside the Veteran and Military Center and Millett Hall with a reception to follow.

