Wright State delaying move-in by 2 hours due to inclement weather

DAYTON — Wright State University is delaying its move-in by two hours today due to inclement weather.

Heavy rain and storms moved through the area early Thursday morning and are affecting the move-in times of Wright State students, a spokesperson told News Center 7.

Wright State has shifted the move-in times and will now take place today from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Students are moving into campus between August 23-26 for the new academic year.

The first day of classes will be August 28.

