Wright-Patterson AFB emergency management notification system to undergo testing this week

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — This week, the Emergency Management Notification System at Wright Patterson Air Force Base will undergo testing.

The “Giant Voice” system will undergo a series of tests throughout the days of Tuesday, March 12 and Wednesday, March 13.

Communities should not be alarmed by the sounds of the Giant Voice alerts and warnings and are advised not to contact police or emergency services.

These tests allow the base to ensure the safety and security of Wright-Patt personnel in the event of an emergency.

