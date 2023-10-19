WPAFB issues noise alert for training Thursday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — If you live near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, you may hear some loud noises today.
The 88th Air Base Wing issued a noise alert for Thursday.
>> Dayton restaurant total loss after early morning fire
According to the alert, the Wright-Patterson Explosive Ordnance Disposal team will be conducting training today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Two detonations are scheduled to go off during that time frame.
The training will be at the EOD proficiency range.
📢Noise Alert: The Wright-Patterson Explosive Ordnance Disposal team will be conducting training tomorrow, Oct. 19, from...Posted by 88th Air Base Wing on Wednesday, October 18, 2023
©2022 Cox Media Group